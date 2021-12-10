Man in serious condition after shooting reported on southeast side, drove himself to get help

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in serious condition following a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

IMPD says the call came in just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Minocqua Place.

A man had been shot in an undetermined location and then drove himself to a loved one’s home on Minocqua Place.

Police say the shooting left the victim unable to talk, so they are working with limited information.

They are working to determine where the shooting may have happened and are researching any nearby shots fired reports.

