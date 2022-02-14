INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was seriously hurt as an infant in 1988 has died from those injuries, and the Marion County coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

IMPD says Patrick Mitchell was 2 months old when he was found injured in the 500 block of Vine Street (off of Washington Street on the west side) on January 6, 1988.

Police arrested 22-year-old John Coleman, who was later charged and convicted of felony battery resulting in serious injury. He served time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Mitchell died from the injuries in the 1988 incident on February 12, 2022. His death has been ruled a homicide and will be counted in the year 2022 (not 1988) since that is when he passed away, according to IMPD.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office says Coleman can not be charged with murder for Mitchell’s death due to the double jeopardy rule.