INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot to death on Indy’s near west side has been identified.

On Monday, just before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2600 block of West 10th Street on a report of a person shot.

Police believe a person on their way to work spotted a man dead in the alley near West 10th Street and King Avenue.

Officers found a man later identified as 36-year-old Christopher Porter in the north alley with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Why this young man died I do not know, other than the fact that someone took his life,” said Olgen Williams, a longtime community activist and Haughville resident.

While Williams doesn’t know what prompted Porter’s death, he urged the community to speak up to hold his killer accountable.

“We’ve got tell on these bad people,” said Williams.

A map highlighting all of this year’s homicides in Indianapolis shows Porter’s deaths is the first homicide in Haughville in 2023.

That is an improvement from the year before. A map from 2022 shows there were seven homicides in the same neighborhood last year.

“Any life lost through murder is tragic. What we’ve been doing for years is trying to make it safer for everyone,” said Williams.

Police believe Porter was killed sometime Sunday night and Monday morning, several hours before he was discovered.

Olgen just wishes people would realize that public safety starts on their own street.

“It takes us a community to work together, but it takes place first on your block. Work with your neighbors, and look out for them. If you see something, you’ve got to call,” said Williams.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.