INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Calhoun Street and S. Emerson Avenue on report of a person struck. This area is near S. Emerson and E. Raymond Street.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found an adult male who EMS had declared dead. IMPD crash investigators responded and the investigation is active, police said.

Initial information shows that the victim was riding a bicycle northbound on S. Emerson Ave. when he was hit by a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a black flatbed while left the scene northbound on Emerson.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call Detective Anderson at (317) 327-3475. You can also make anonymous tips by calling CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.