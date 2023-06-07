INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street on a report of a person shot around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wound injuries.

IMPD says he was later pronounced dead by medical staff. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 33-year-old Michael Hess.

The shooting is a possible drive by according to IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.