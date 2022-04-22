INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party.

IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m.

They found a man who had been hit in the face with a gun. Officers say the victim and the suspect were at a party in the hotel earlier when an altercation occurred between the two.

Police say they did find a live round, but without a shell casing they are unable to confirm a gun was ever fired.

The suspect ran off before police arrived.

The victim got a busted lip in the altercation but is expected to be okay.