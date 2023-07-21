KOKOMO, Ind. — A man who was arrested in Howard County in December has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man late last year and is expected to serve nine years in prison.

According to court documents, Halden Totten pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. This comes after Totten was arrested in December for stabbing a man in Howard County.

According to previous reports, police were called to a home in Kokomo in December 2022 where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. They also found Totten at the scene who had lacerations on his hands and determined him to be the suspect in the stabbing.

The court documents stated that Totten has served 233 days of jail, which is expected to go towards his overall sentence.