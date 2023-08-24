INDIANAPOLIS — A man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced Wednesday for his role in shooting a family member during a “minor dispute” in 2022.

After a plea deal, Joshua Peyton was sentenced to 10 years, in which he will spend the first eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction and the remaining two years in home detention. Peyton is also ordered to pay the victim’s family $12,118 restitution.

Peyton will be credited with 415 days of time served. According to court records, a murder charge was dropped.

According to previous reports, on July 5, officers were called to the block of North Grant Avenue and found a man suffering from six gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Higginson Jr., died from his injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators learned that Peyton and Higginson were related. Investigators did not say how they were related.

Peyton was also transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that they heard Peyton and Higginson arguing in the backyard of a residence and later continued in the front yard, where a fight broke out.

Court documents also revealed that investigators located a camera from a house across the street that captured the altercation. According to investigators, the video showed Peyton firing shots, hitting Higginson several times.

Higginson fell to the ground, rotating his body and drawing his gun, firing at Peyton, who

ran away. Higginson got up, walked to a home, and fell just inside the door. He died from his injuries.