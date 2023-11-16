INDIANAPOLIS — A case of stubborn drivers led to a shouting match that ended with a handgun being drawn at the parking pay booths of the Indianapolis International Airport.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged one person with pointing a firearm even though witnesses from both vehicles told police the gun was never directly pointed at anyone.

Court documents show the incident stemmed from a stubborn driver refusing to let another vehicle merge into their line at the pay booths. The incident occurred at the Indy airport on Oct. 30.

The man who ended up pulling out the gun told police that he realized he was in the wrong pay booth line and tried to cut over into the next line but the driver of a Honda Pilot refused to let him merge.

The passenger of the Pilot admitted to police that his wife, who was driving, blocked the other driver’s Chrysler 300 and would not let the car merge into their line at the pay booth due to it trying to “cut them off”.

The driver of the Chrysler reportedly shouted, “What the f*** is your problem?” at the occupants of the Honda Pilot.

The passenger of the Pilot admitted to police to shouting back at driver of the Chrysler. After shouting back and forth at one another, the driver of the Chrysler told police that he pulled out a handgun from his center console and sat it on his lap. He told police he did this due to the aggresion of the occupants in the Pilot and beliving his life could be in danger if the escalation continued.

The driver of the Chrysler told police he never intentionally pointed the weapon at the occupants of the Honda Pilot.

The passenger in the Pilot told police the gun wasn’t pointed out the window but was visible. The passenger confirmed the gun wasn’t pointed directly at him nor his wife but did point “right behind them” toward the rear of the car. The passenger said his 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat, which prompted the couple to call the police.

The passenger said he quit arguing with the driver of the Chrysler after the gun was drawn becasue he wasn’t going to argue with a man with a gun.