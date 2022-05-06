INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for throwing gasoline on a man during an argument and setting him on fire.

39-year-old Ralph Shaw will serve 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections after suspects told police he was arguing with a man and later threw gasoline on him before lighting him on fire. The Bartholomew Circuit Court approved the sentencing, of which Shaw has already served 346 days of, on Thursday.

The incident occurred on May 24, 2021. Columbus police officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street just after 3:30 a.m. to find a victim with burns over a large portion of his body. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by Lifeline helicopter for treatment, police said.

Later that afternoon, Shaw was found near Donner Park and taken into custody. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.