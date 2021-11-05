Man sentenced to 100 years behind bars for molesting 2 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said a man will be serving a century behind bars after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Rafael Pouriet-Gannett was sentenced to 100 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for molesting two girls.

Pouriet-Gannett pleaded guilty in September to three counts of child molestation, each Level 1 felonies, along with a count of vicarious sexual conduct, a Level 3 felony.

Pouriet-Gannett was accused of committing molestation to both victims over a period of many years.

“This resolution would not have been possible without the courage of the victims and their family,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who commit predatory, heinous acts.”

Anyone with concerns regarding the welfare of a child should report to 911 or the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (800) 800-5556.