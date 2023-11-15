INDIANAPOLIS — A Chicago man was sentenced to over 120 years in prison after being found guilty of fatally stabbing two people on Indy’s near northeast side two years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Jamie Wells received a sentence of 122 years in Marion Superior Court 32 for his role in the stabbing deaths of 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry.

Wells was previously convicted in connection to the stabbings following a four-day trial last month.

Booking photo of Jamie Wells

“The courtroom was filled with family and friends in a tremendous show of support for Dominic and Jamel at today’s hearing,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “It is a reflection of who they were as people and the impact they had on those around them. The significant sentence marks finality to this chapter, but it will not fill the immense void of their loss.”

According to previous reports, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. on the night of Dec. 15, 2021, to the 2300 block of Adams Street. A friend and coworker of Patton contacted authorities after becoming concerned that Patton was not answering any phone calls or showing up for work.

Officers arrived at the residence and found the victims deceased and inside separate bedrooms with stab wounds. Previous autopsy reports indicated that Perry was stabbed between seven and nine times, while Patton had been stabbed more than 100 times.

Detectives soon identified Wells as a potential suspect after receiving an anonymous tip. Authorities also learned that Wells was known to stay at the residence of the victims from time to time, MCPO said.

Wells reportedly showed up at an acquaintance’s apartment while wearing bloody clothing on the same night of the murders, MCPO said. Detectives also reviewed security footage gathered from local businesses that reportedly showed Wells getting ready to travel to Gary from Indianapolis. His hands could be seen covered in bloodied bandages.

Wells was soon arrested in Chicago on Dec. 19 by US Marshalls and Chicago Police Department officers on an unrelated warrant. He was brought back to Indianapolis where he was interviewed and eventually charged with murder in connection to the stabbings.

DNA analysis matched Wells’ blood with the blood that was found at the crime scene. Wells was 27 at the time the stabbing occurred.