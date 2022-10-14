BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Another man involved in the 2020 killing of a teenager in Brownsburg learned his punishment this week.

A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 140 years in prison. The sentence includes 55 years for murder and 30 years for attempted murder, with an additional 55-year criminal organization enhancement. He was also convicted of criminal recklessness.

A jury found him guilty on all counts following his trial, which wrapped up in August 2022.

Jackson was one of four people charged in the murder of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood, who was gunned down inside a vehicle on Dec. 15, 2020.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a social media feud involving Hegwood and the others. They were also in rival gangs, police said.

Jackson was 18 years old at the time of the shooting, while the other suspects were 17. All four were charged as adults.

According to court documents, Hegwood was sitting in a Jeep Compass when someone fired several shots from a Chevy Impala. He died from his wounds; a second person in the car said the shots nearly hit him, leading to the attempted murder charge.

Gunfire also passed through a nearby home, leading to criminal recklessness charges.

Social media posts helped police solve Hegwood’s murder; investigators discovered he and the others had exchanged insults and threats online. They were then able to trace social media accounts back to the suspects using the phone numbers associated with the accounts.

Also charged were Kamarion Moody, Jeremy Perez and Antonio Lane. The Chevy Impala spotted at the shooting scene was registered to Moody’s mother, police said.

Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Moody to 95 years. Lane was sentenced to 130 years in January 2022. Perez is scheduled to go on trial in December, according to court records.