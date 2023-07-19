INDIANAPOLIS — A man has pleaded guilty to a battery with a deadly weapon charge and has been sentenced Monday in relation to a February shooting that injured another man.

Tyquan Kyle-Smith was sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by community corrections home detention.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street near the north side on Feb. 5, where they found a man suffering from grazed wounds from a gunshot. A woman had also been battered, police said.

North District officers located a pair of suspects while searching the area and took two people into custody.

Later, Kyle-Smith was arrested for possessing a handgun by a felon, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery. Police also arrested 29-year-old Honesty Rady on a preliminary charge of felony intimidation.