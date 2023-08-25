HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — After a years-long legal proceeding, the suspect in a 2017 double shooting in Henry County who was caught in Fishers has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

James Swift pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, each a Level 1 felony, in relation to the June 2017 incident, according to court documents filed earlier this week in Henry County. Swift was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the charges.

According to previous reports, Swift shot his estranged wife and her neighbor in Kennard in June 2017. Later that month, Swift was taken into custody at a Walmart location in Fishers.

Swift’s sentencing documents said the two 20-year terms will be served consecutively. Swift will also be entitled to 2,699 days of jail credit, or a little more than seven years.