INDIANAPOLIS — A man who led Hamilton County deputies on a high-speed chase while on probation was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for unlawful gun possession, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Brenton Preston, age 25, was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release.

According to court documents, on May 8 of 2021, Hamilton County deputies tried to stop Preston after they caught him driving 80 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone in Westfield. Preston fled from the deputies and led them on a chase that reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a field, per the DOJ. Authorities said they eventually apprehended Preston and found a handgun and bottle of liquor on the front passenger floorboard of his car.

The DOJ noted that Preston’s DNA was later found on the gun.

At the time of his arrest, Preston was on probation for a prior armed robbery conviction and had recently been arrested in Marion County for illegally possessing another firearm and firing shots inside a girlfriend’s home, according to the DOJ. He was on pretrial supervision with GPS monitoring in the Marion County case at the time of the high-speed chase.