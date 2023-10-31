RICHMOND, Ind. — A man was sentenced Monday for his involvement in shooting and killing a woman in Richmond in 2021.

Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman was sentenced to 50 years for murder after accepting a plea agreement. Hoffman has already served 695 days, or a little less than two years, in prison.

On Dec. 3, 2021, Richmond police began a death investigation after a woman was found shot and killed near Hickory Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old woman, who was later identified as Jessica Hoffman, shot in the chest. She died on the scene.

Investigators arrested and charged Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman with murder the next day.

The investigation disclosed that Jessica Hoffman had separated from Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman and returned to Richmond from the Riverside, Ohio area, police said. Investigators recovered evidence from Riverside with assistance from the Riverside Police Department.