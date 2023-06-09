INDIANAPOLIS — A man has received a 50-year sentence in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in July of 2021.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Corey Mirabal, 23, will serve 50 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for fatally shooting Kane Baca, 24, on July 31, 2021. Mirabal was convicted of murder in May after a three-day jury trial.

Indianapolis police responded to a reported shooting at the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Baca identified Mirabel as the individual who shot him to officers on the scene, according to MCPO.

Baca’s girlfriend also reportedly said they were both inside her apartment when Mirabel arrived at the front door, according to MCPO. Multiple shots were fired when Baca went outside alongside Mirabel.

Baca passed away shortly after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.