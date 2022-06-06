INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on murder charges for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of an Indianapolis mother in Plainfield.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that 47-year-old Jermaine Lamar has been sentenced to 75 years on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The charges stem from a Nov. 20, 2019 shooting that resulted in the death of Indy woman Latashia Sims and seriously injured another woman. Lamar was convicted of murder and attempted murder, both Level 1 felonies, and carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, after a two-day jury trial in April.

The incident occurred while Lamar was driving Sims and another woman home. During an argument with the surviving victim, court records show he pulled over and fatally shot Sims, who was asleep in the backseat, before shooting the surviving victim.

Sims was a mother of four children living in Indianapolis.

“It’s dumbfounding,” Sim’s cousin Sandra Triblet said at the time. “It should have never happened.”

Sims, it seemed, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The wrong clock got punched on this one. Some of the violence going on is senseless,” said her friend Ronald Gilmore. “You know, all she talked about was her kids and her family.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Lamar’s ensuing arrest came after a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy was doing routine patrols in Plainfield and was flagged down by a man along US Highway 40, shortly before midnight.

“This was the definition of a senseless act with horrific consequences,” Prosecutor Mears said at the time of conviction. “Ms. Sims tragically lost her life while she was sleeping as a result of the defendant’s choice to escalate a minor dispute with a firearm.”

Lamar will serve his 75-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction, Mears said.