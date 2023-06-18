INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in serious condition after being shot on Indy’s east side Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 6:49 p.m. to the 2100 block of N. Arlington Avenue on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. IMPD said the victim was found shot inside a truck at the scene. They couldn’t confirm if the truck was moving or stationary when the victim was struck.

The man is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

No information about any suspects was immediately available.