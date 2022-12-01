FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — A man shot his father before killing himself Wednesday in an attempted murder-suicide in Fayette County, the sheriff’s department announced Thursday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on West County Road 650 South.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrived to find 58-year-old Robert Roszell Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Inside the home, deputies found 35-year-old Robert Roszell III with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, FCSD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said that according to Roszell Jr. and witnesses at the scene, Roszell III shot his father and then shot himself inside their home.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.