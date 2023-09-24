INDIANAPOLIS — A man was listed in critical condition after being shot at a Clark gas station in Indianapolis on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Sunday at 1:19 p.m. to the 5501 E. 21st St. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.