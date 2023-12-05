INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man was shot after encountering some suspicious men in his northeast side neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to the 4600 block of Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, where they found a man had been shot.

According to witnesses, a man heard something suspicious around his house and called his neighbor.

When they initially checked, they didn’t see anyone in the back yard. They then got into a car so they could look around the neighborhood. Again, they didn’t see anyone.

They pulled back to the front of the house, where they encountered three armed men.

Doorbell camera captured the encounter, with the suspects opening fire and running toward an SUV to leave.

One of the neighbors was shot in the head while sitting in the car; the man’s neighbor drove him to a nearby fire station. IMPD said the head wound appeared to be a minor one; the victim is being treated at an area hospital.

Children were inside one of the homes when it happened, and bullet holes were visible in the vehicle the neighbors were riding in.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).