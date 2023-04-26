The scene from Diplomat Apartments in Beech Grove where a shooting occurred on 4/25/2023.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Beech Grove apartment complex on Tuesday night.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, officers were called to the Diplomat Apartments in the 2400 block of Albany Street at approximately 9:17 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed that officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 26-year-old DeMarcus Antonio French.

Police have not indicated whether he died at the scene or at a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.