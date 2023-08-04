INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner confirmed Friday that 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell was the man who was shot and killed by an Indy police officer earlier this week during a traffic stop on the city’s near northeast side.

Now, the community members want to know what happened.

“I don’t have any words,” said one family friend. “I saw him 30 minutes before it happened, and you think you’ll see him again.”

The Indy resident said Gary Harrell was a family friend. However, they didn’t want to be identified out of fear for their safety.

“His family members are completely distraught,” they said. “I can barely put this together.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting death of Harrell occurred after an IMPD officer on routine patrol spotted the driver of a black Chevy driving recklessly.

Police said the driver, identified as Harrell, pulled over and then ran away from the car with a gun in his hand. The officer chased Harrell and shot him at least once, according to IMPD.

Harrell was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

IMPD said they found a gun and narcotics at the scene. For more information on the shooting itself, click here.

Harrell had only minor traffic violations on his record over the past decade, and IMPD was not looking for him when they pulled him over for what they call a routine stop.

Friends and family are waiting for IMPD body cam footage to be released to find out exactly what happened.

FOX59/CBS4 contacted IMPD, who said there is no timetable for when the bodycam video may be released in this case.