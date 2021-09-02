Man shot, killed on northeast side; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side early Thursday, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Radnor Road around 1 a.m.

Police say a man made the call to tell dispatchers he was shot. Police then found a man who had been shot outside a home.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say they found shell casings surrounding a car that had been running during the same time.

So far, there is no suspect information.

