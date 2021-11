INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical after he was found shot on the near west side early Tuesday.

Police officials say officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of W. McCarty Street for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still trying to determine if the man was shot outside or inside of a residence.

There is no suspect information at this time.