Man shot outside Village Pantry; Greenwood police search for suspect

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are working to find the person who shot a man outside of a Village Pantry store early Thursday morning.

At about 4:15 a.m., police were called to the Village Pantry at 899 East Main St. in response to a shooting.

While on their way, officers were told that a white SUV pulling a trailer was involved. Police pulled over the SUV about two blocks from the Village Pantry. Officers discovered a man — age 30 from Cosby, Tennessee — in the front passenger seat had been shot in the upper leg. Officers applied a tourniquet until medics could take him to a local hospital for treatment.

The Greenfield Police Department said the man told them a dark-colored sedan driven by a white male with dark-colored, short, curly hair blocked his vehicle in as they were pulling into the Village Pantry parking lot. He got out of his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the sedan when the suspect pointed a silver handgun at him out of the driver’s side window and fired several shots, the man stated to police.

The sedan then left the scene and was last observed traveling south on Emerson Avenue.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact GPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.