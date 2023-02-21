INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot while charging an Indianapolis police officer with a knife will serve less than three years in prison after accepting a plea agreement that dismissed his most serious charges.

Curtis Walker was originally arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery. By terms of the agreement, Walker pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, while his other three charges were dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Walker was sentenced to nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with six years of his sentence suspended. With jail credit, Walker will ultimately serve less than three years in prison. He then is required to spend another three years on probation.

According to previous reports, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home near Colorado Avenue and E. Washington Street on May 31, 2021, on report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife. Officers reported arriving at the scene and hearing a woman screaming inside the residence.

Body camera footage released by IMPD shows officers arriving at the home and loudly announcing their presence while asking residents inside the home to exit. Shortly later, while officers are walking down a hallway in the home, Walker can be seen emerging from a room with a knife in his right hand and charging one of the officers.

Two officers shot Walker, striking him multiple times. Medics who were already on scene then rendered aid to Walker, police said.

IMPD later reported that one of the officers was struck by the crossfire during the shooting and suffered injuries related to a bullet striking his ballistic vest. The officer was released the same day he was taken to the hospital.

In August, Walker bonded out of jail after his bond was lowered from $80,000 surety to $2,000 cash. Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Synder criticized the decision to lower Walker’s bond stating that officers were “horrified” that “another suspect violent offender has been put back on the streets.”