Man shot with crossbow in neck, removed bolt by himself before IMPD arrived

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot with a crossbow Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

Police were sent to the 4400 block of Skylark Drive around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the neck with a bow and arrow.

First responders located a man standing in the middle of the street who told officers he had been shot in the neck and upper chest area by a crossbow. He told police he removed the crossbow bolt from his neck on his own and threw it on the ground before officers arrived.

Investigators say the man was not cooperative when questioned about the incident. Officers believe the man knew the shooter.

The man was taken to a hospital for surgery. He was last listed in critical condition because according to police, the man’s lung may have been lacerated and/or punctured.

Police later found the crossbow bolt in the driveway of the home on Skylark Drive. It is being held as evidence at this time.

Investigators have yet to make an arrest in the incident.