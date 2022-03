INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. Police say a woman inside the home “shot the male around his lower body.”

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The woman was apprehended.

The case remains under investigation.