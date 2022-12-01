INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year.

On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at 9800 Woodsmall Drive, where they found Wills and Colvin shot inside a vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives working the case identified Ball as a suspect in the shooting. On Oct. 1, homicide detectives worked with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to establish probable cause. An arrest warrant was issued for Ball.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call 911. Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).