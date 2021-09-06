Man taken to hospital after shots fired at Beech Grove apartment

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A man went to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Beech Grove.

According to police, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Monday to 5425 Fetterbush Lane on a shots fired call. The initial call said shots had been fired through the walls of an apartment and a man had been hit.

Officers found a man had been shot; he was awake and breathing. He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

There were multiple people inside the apartment when the shots were fired; police said no one else was hurt.

Police didn’t release information about a possible suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

