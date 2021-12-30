Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being found shot at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being found shot at an east side gas station early Thursday.

Police were called to the Conoco station at 5273 E. 38th Street just before 2 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle at the station. They say he had gun shot wounds.

Although the shooting was reported from the station, investigators believe he was shot somewhere else.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized.

IMPD continues to actively investigate.