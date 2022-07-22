INDIANAPOLIS – A 59-year-old man was taken the hospital with serious injuries following a Thursday night shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. to the 800 block of Mt. Dora Lane.

They found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The 59-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police detained a person of interest at the scene and said the individual knew the victim.

Police questioned the person of interest, who was later released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.