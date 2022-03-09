INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-70 Tuesday evening.

Investigators said Brendan Blue Allen, 28, was walking on eastbound I-70 near the Rural Street exit around 9:35 p.m. He was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

“The vehicle believed to have struck him was no longer at the scene, so unfortunately we don’t have a lot to go with there,” said ISP Captain Ron Galaviz.

Galaviz believes the victim was walking along the interstate when he was struck.

“We don’t know why Mr. Allen was in the location he was at. We’re trying to determine who hit him and where they’re at to really try to tie things together,” said Galaviz.

State Police admit their first priority is to find the driver who fled the scene, but the death could serve as an important safety lesson for everyone. While no one is blaming the victim for the crash, troopers insist it’s not safe or legal to walk along the interstate.

“We get 911 calls all the time letting us know there’s someone walking on the interstate and we’ll send a trooper right out because of the danger presented by somebody walking out there,” said Galaviz.

Still, Captain Galaviz has a message for the driver who refused to stop and anyone who knows that drivers identity.

“What if that was your loved one? It doesn’t take that long to stop and take a look. Prudence dictates pulling over in a safe and legal spot,” said Galaviz.

Police have not released any information about a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to contact the ISP post in Indianapolis at (317) 899-8577.