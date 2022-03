MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Marion County are seeking a man wanted on domestic battery charges.

The subject of the search is 31-year-old Dakota Leigh Bates. He is described as 5’11” and 185 pounds.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).