INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a man who shot and killed an Indianapolis postal worker to 30 years in federal prison.

Tony Cushingberry previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Angela Summers. The court recommended FCI Greenville, a medium-security facility, for Cushingberry’s incarceration during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

Upon his release, Cushingberry will be on supervised release for 3 years, according to the sentencing order. The sentence included a recommendation for mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with vocational training and higher education classes.

He faced a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Angela Summers/photo provided

According to court documents, the United State Postal Service had suspended delivery to Cushingberry’s Indianapolis address because of an aggressive dog. On April 27, 2020, he confronted Summers on North Denny Street to complain about the lack of delivery.

He “aggressively” approached her and followed her to a neighbor’s porch. Summers, concerned for her safety, reached for a can of pepper spray and used it on him. Cushingberry then pulled his handgun from his waistband and shot her.

Summers collapsed on the porch and Cushingberry took off. According to court documents, he admitted he shot the mail carrier but told investigators he’d only meant to scare Summers, who died at a hospital after being shot in the chest.

Witnesses saw the argument. Police arrested Cushingberry the following day.