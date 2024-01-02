NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed in New Castle early Tuesday.

According to a Henry County Sheriff’s Department report, deputies and New Castle Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 18th Street and D Avenue at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday on report of a shooting.

The complainant told police that a 27-year-old man approached them with a hatchet in hand, leading to the complainant to firing a gun and shooting the man with the hatchet.

According to The Courier-Times, the Henry County Coroner confirmed that the 27-year-old man died from his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The New Castle Police Department is the lead agency on the case.

No arrests have been announced at this time.