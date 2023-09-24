INDIANAPOLIS — The driver’s side door of a black Ford Thunderbird was ajar, its owner transported to Eskenazi Hospital while evidence technicians marked the spots on the pavement where shell casings fell in the parking lot of a gas station at 5501 East 21st Street.

One witness said she heard the gunshots from across the street.

”Boom boom bam bam bam bam. They was shooting,” said Elizabeth Jackson. “About seven or eight shots.”

The midday gunfire came twelve hours after several shootings across the city.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, two people were shot in the 2500 block of Maywood Road. One of the two victims died from their injuries.

Minutes later, two people were wounded by gunfire at 4130 North Keystone Avenue.

At 2 a.m., near the downtown bar district, two victims were wounded in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Residents in the east side community where Sunday afternoon’s shooting occurred are accustomed to the sound of sirens from ambulances leaving nearby Community East Hospital. At times, gunshots cause emergency crews to flood the area.

”They shooting around here for no reason,” said Jackson, who claimed she hears gunshots almost every day. ”It don’t make no sense at all. It doesn’t. I mean come on. It’s sad, it really is. Families, come on. Senseless.”

On Sept. 1, 2021, IMPD shot and killed a murder suspect who pointed a gun at them during an arrest inside a convenience store across the street from the location of Sunday’s shooting. The area is possibly becoming one of Indianapolis’ most public-safety-challenged communities.

Jackson said the gun violence doesn’t give her second thoughts about running errands in the neighborhood.

”It ain’t gonna stop me. I ain’t scared. You gotta come outside, baby.”