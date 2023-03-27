INDIANAPOLIS — The January 2023 death of a man who was injured in a 2022 double shooting on the city’s east side has been ruled a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The homicide investigation stems from a shooting on March 20, 2022, in the 50 block of S. Linwood Avenue near the intersection of E. Washington Street on Indy’s east side.

IMPD crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to a parking lot in the area. Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a 59-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. That man, IMPD said, was later identified as John Vonderhaar.

At the scene, officers also found a 45-year-old woman outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound. They also found a 61-year-old man outside the building with “undisclosed trauma,” IMPD said.

EMS crews arrived and took the three victims to a local hospital, IMPD said. Vonderhaar was listed in critical condition, police said, while the two unidentified victims were listed as stable.

IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives launched an investigation into the shooting.

Police later announced that Vonderhaar died in January of 2023 from his injuries sustained in the shooting. Then, this month, IMPD said his death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Since then, IMPD said homicide units have taken over the investigation from aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the shooting death of Vonderhaar or the events leading up to the incident are being asked to call Det. Gary Smith with IMPD homicide at (317) 327-3475. To remain anonymous, call (317) 262-8477.