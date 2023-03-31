INDIANAPOLIS — More than two months after a man was found dead inside a home on the south side of Indianapolis, the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, officers responded to the 2400 block of Larman Drive — near Madison Ave. and E. Stop 11 Rd. — on a report of a person down and unresponsive.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man inside a residence, said IMPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. On March 28, the coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov.