INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County detention deputy was fired Friday after his mistake led to the release of a murder suspect, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said a deputy working release on Thursday failed to review and verify that he had the correct inmate. He was supposed to release Nore Edwards but instead released Noah Edwards, who was awaiting trial for murder and robbery.

Noah was out of custody for about 11 hours before being brought back into custody Friday morning.

The deputy was fired for violating the following rules and regulations:

210.10 – Compliance with Rules and Regulations

210.20 – Compliance with Rules and Regulations

253.10 – Performance of Duty – Efficiency