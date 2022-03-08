MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help finding an accused child molester.

As of Tuesday, 52-year-old Dawood Al-Khatib is wanted for child molestation, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana announced. Al-Khatib is described as 5’7″ tall and weighs about 154 lbs.

Anyone with information on Al-Khatib’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Those who submit a tip will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.