INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend.

The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the hospital after being rushed there in critical condition.

One victim in a double shooting Friday evening died from his injuries days later, IMPD confirmed. Two people were originally shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.

William Edward Wilson IV, 30, died at the hospital Sunday. IMPD detectives said they believed the shooting was domestic-related.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on N. Harding Street. He has been identified as Donald Allen.

The fourth homicide happened overnight Monday near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Police said a man who had been shot was found in an empty lot on 38th just before 1 a.m. He was identified as Day’eon Raymon Mallory, 23.

This is the third year in a row that there has been at least 200 homicides in the city of Indianapolis.