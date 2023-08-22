MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A large home in the Geist area of Marion County, known by neighbors for hosting loud, violent gatherings and being owned by a former Purdue basketball star who played in the NBA, will soon be up for auction at a sheriff’s sale.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that A.J. Hammons’ home in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road will be up for sale later this year.

Hammons, a 7-foot former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who spent 4 years at Purdue before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, has faced criticism from neighbors in the Geist area for hosting loud, raucous and sometimes violent parties at the Fall Creek home.

Parties and violence

Previous reports from FOX59/CBS4 show that the property has been the site of numerous violent incidents and runs from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At least two shootings reportedly occurred at the house over the summer, injuring at least one woman.

At the time, one man who feared retaliation said that the neighbors tried to be welcoming despite the disruptions and danger the party house brought to the area.

Besides the gunfire, residents said they saw lewd behavior, profane music and crowded residential streets.

In May 2023, a large Race Day party being held at the house was being promoted on Facebook to celebrate the Indianapolis 500.

Hammons, we reported at the time, canceled the party after being visited by an IMPD Nuisance Abatement detective who threatened him with an injunction.

Injunction

Then, in July, a permanent injunction was in fact filed for the property giving specific guidelines for Hammons, whose parties were reportedly attracting over 100 people at a time.

Among the guidelines, the court said Hammons must provide security for any paid ticketed event with 25 or more guests and that all events must end by 1 a.m.

For a full list of the injunction guidelines, click here.

The permanent injunction took effect immediately and the court clarified that Hammons couldn’t avoid the order by using a “loop-hole” and putting the gatherings in someone else’s name to shift responsibility for the home.

Now, the home is going up for sale.

Sheriff’s sale

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the home will be included in a Sheriff’s Sale this fall listed on Oct. 20 under sale # 5 (SFN 10.20.2023.005).

According to MCSO PIO Allison Marshall, advertising for the home’s sale will begin on Sept. 9 once it his been officially listed. More information about the home and its sale will be released then, Marshall said.

With regard to the process of selling the home, MCSO provided the following statement:

“All our homes are in foreclosure status. The process goes as follows… Anyone who is pre-registered and in good standing who also produces a cashier’s check can bid at our sales. The pre-registrations are due one week before the sale and the cashier’s check along with a deposit registration is due one day before the sale by Noon. The Plaintiff’s attorney will owe us a bid package one week before the sale. This lets us know what the opening bid will begin at. Everyone pre-registered and leaves a cashier’s check comes to the sale and will be handed a paddle. They must raise their paddle if the wish to bid. The highest bidder wins. It can be removed at any time and attorneys do not always provide a reason for the removal. However, on the actual sale date they have to have a court order.” Marion County Sheriff’s Office

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.