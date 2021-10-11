Marion County police looking for help finding man who failed to register as a sex offender

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wanted person Joel Sterrett

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joel Sterrett for failure to register as a sex offender.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a man that failed to register as a sex offender.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says Joel Sterrett is wanted in Marion County for failure to register as a sex offender, possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Sterrett is is a 40-year-old white male. He is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Sterrett was originally convicted in 2018 for possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found in Marion County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News