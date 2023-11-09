INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s office filed a habitual offender enhancement for a man who reportedly rammed his vehicle into an Indianapolis metro police cruiser multiple times during an attempted traffic stop.

Previous reports showed 43-year-old George Leachman intentionally rammed a police car three times on Nov. 4.

Leachman was convicted of battery resulting in bodily injury of a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony in 2018 and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony in 2019.

During the Nov. 4 incident, IMPD said Leachman was driving a stolen truck with expired plates.

According to officers, they attempted to stop the truck shortly before 7:00 p.m. near East Naomi Street and Lawton Avenue on the city’s near southeast side.

After stopping briefly, police claimed Leachman rammed the officer’s car multiple times before driving off. The officer was able to pursue Leachman despite damage to his car, IMPD said.

Leachman was later taken into custody.

For the Nov. 4 incident, he was charged with:

resisting law enforcement with a prior, Level 5 felony;

criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony;

resisting law enforcement with bodily injury, Level 6 felony;

and criminal mischief with damages, Class A misdemeanor.

According to previous reports, over the last several years, Leachman has allegedly damaged at least eight IMPD squad cars.

He was involved in another altercation with police on Feb. 25 where he rammed into at least three patrol cars with a Ford F250 while trying to flee from officers during a pursuit near Arlington Avenue and E. 19th Street.

Police originally flagged Leachman down after confirming the truck he was driving was reported stolen out of Allen County. The pursuit ended when two officers fired multiple rounds while Leachman was still in the driver’s seat.

Three IMPD officers were injured as a result of the pursuit and the subsequent damage to their vehicles. IMPD released bodycam footage of the incident.

He was charged with multiple felonies in the February incident, including battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement.

An initial hearing in the most recent incident happened on Nov. 9.