INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that 28-year-old Kevin Mason, a homicide suspect who was mistakenly released by the office earlier this month, is not in Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the office, it was determined by investigators that Mason left Indianapolis on the evening of Sept. 13. This update comes after the U.S. Marshals Office announced Thursday that they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Mason’s arrest. As of Friday morning, Mason is not reported to be in custody.

According to previous reports, Mason was mistakenly released on Sept. 13 because of a faulty records review by inmate clerks in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mason was taken into custody on Sept. 11 after he was connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that contact has been made with the law enforcement agencies of areas where Mason is believed to have connections. The overall investigation is now being overseen by the United States Marshals Services.

“As a former U.S. Marshal, I have a personal understanding of the far-reaching tools our federal partners have,” MCSO Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in the release. “With 56 regional task forces and their capture of nearly 76,000 fugitives in 2022, I am fully confident they will locate Kevin Mason and bring him into custody.”

According to previous reports, Mason is described as being a 5-foot-9, 205-pound male with a cross tattoo under his right eye. Mason also has “SUB” tattooed on his chest and an unidentified neck tattoo.

Those with information on Mason’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Officials also continue to urge Mason to turn himself in through their safe surrender program by calling (317) 327-SAFE.