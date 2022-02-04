Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces new pay incentives

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Marion County Sheriff's Office

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced new pay incentives aimed at retaining currently employees and attracting new hires.

In 2021, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said MCSO was short-staffed despite a huge push to recruit. He attributed the staffing issues to low entry-level pay.

The sheriff’s office hopes the following incentives will help with staffing:

  • Bonus for current employees
    • $2,500 bonus for those still employed within the Jail Division on February 1 of 2023
  • New-hire signing bonus
    • $5,000 for detention deputies and deputies
      • $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program
      • $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary
  • Signing bonus for lateral transfers
    • (Transfers must have graduated from a state-certified corrections officer academy or Indiana law enforcement academy equivalent and have had one-year of experience.)
    • $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program
    • $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary
    • Lateral detention deputy pay ranges from $41,600-43,700
    • Lateral deputy pay ranges from $47,200-53,800
  • Overtime bonus
    • $500 bonus for current MCSO employees who sign up for three overtime jail security shifts in 28 days
      • The program will be capped at 100 participants every 28 days over a three-month period.
  • Referral incentive 
    • $2,000 total bonus to each current employee who refers a recruit or lateral officer
      • First $1,000 will be paid at six months of employment
      • Second $1,000 will paid at one-year of employment
  • College incentive
    • Annual payment of $500 for those with a two-year degree
    • Annual payment of $1,000 for those with a four-year degree

Sheriff Forestal noted that this incentive program was made possible with the support of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office and City Controller Ken Clark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News