Marion County Sheriff’s Office announces new pay incentives

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced new pay incentives aimed at retaining currently employees and attracting new hires.

In 2021, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said MCSO was short-staffed despite a huge push to recruit. He attributed the staffing issues to low entry-level pay.

The sheriff’s office hopes the following incentives will help with staffing:

Bonus for current employees $2,500 bonus for those still employed within the Jail Division on February 1 of 2023

New-hire signing bonus $5,000 for detention deputies and deputies $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary

Signing bonus for lateral transfers (Transfers must have graduated from a state-certified corrections officer academy or Indiana law enforcement academy equivalent and have had one-year of experience.) $2,500 bonus after completion of FTO training program $2,500 bonus at one-year anniversary Lateral detention deputy pay ranges from $41,600-43,700 Lateral deputy pay ranges from $47,200-53,800

Overtime bonus $500 bonus for current MCSO employees who sign up for three overtime jail security shifts in 28 days The program will be capped at 100 participants every 28 days over a three-month period.

Referral incentive $2,000 total bonus to each current employee who refers a recruit or lateral officer First $1,000 will be paid at six months of employment Second $1,000 will paid at one-year of employment

College incentive Annual payment of $500 for those with a two-year degree Annual payment of $1,000 for those with a four-year degree



Sheriff Forestal noted that this incentive program was made possible with the support of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office and City Controller Ken Clark.